WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,366 Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MASI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,026,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 41,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 3.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $280.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $285.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.11. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $205.10 and a 52 week high of $305.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total transaction of $826,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,389 shares of company stock worth $40,425,338. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

