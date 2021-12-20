WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 175.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,482,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,244,000. HS Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,154,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,356,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,363,000 after buying an additional 392,318 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,968,000 after buying an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.25.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.25 on Monday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 80.64%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

