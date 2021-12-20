WINTON GROUP Ltd Boosts Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,461 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 3.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $899,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 13.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,489,000 after purchasing an additional 96,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LIVN opened at $80.16 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $61.73 and a 12-month high of $93.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.89.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $532,332. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. Piper Sandler increased their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

