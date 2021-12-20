WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,406 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 135.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TECH opened at $470.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.14. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $307.87 and a 12 month high of $543.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $489.87 and a 200 day moving average of $480.72.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $257.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.37 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.38, for a total transaction of $252,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock valued at $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TECH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus increased their price target on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

