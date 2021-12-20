WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 1,573 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 45.8% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 25.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 54.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 18.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 643 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $98.33 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.27.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.63. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a $0.6875 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RL. Wedbush began coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $142.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ralph Lauren from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.56.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

