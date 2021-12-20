WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 9,118 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NYSE NI opened at $26.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $27.11.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.