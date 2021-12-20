WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,422 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEVI. Consolidated Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 78.8% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 392,425 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 172,943 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,213,000. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

NYSE LEVI opened at $23.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average of $26.55. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Salas Pineda sold 23,796 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $654,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,680 over the last 90 days. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.