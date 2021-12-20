WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stake in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Joint worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Joint by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JYNT stock opened at $61.06 on Monday. The Joint Corp. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.06 million, a PE ratio of 51.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.38 and a 200-day moving average of $87.04.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JYNT. TheStreet lowered shares of Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

