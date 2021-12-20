WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,554 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $59.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.07.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

