WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stake in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Scientific Games were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,106,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 132,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,265,000 after buying an additional 46,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $60.41 on Monday. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.89 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.54.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SGMS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

