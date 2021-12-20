WINTON GROUP Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $104.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.81. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,170,755 shares of company stock worth $122,882,236 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.78.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

