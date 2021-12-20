WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.22% of Lumber Liquidators worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 94,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lumber Liquidators by 15.3% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $16.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.41.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

