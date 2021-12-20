WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.06 Million Position in TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,029 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.11% of TPG RE Finance Trust worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7,427.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,561,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 45,717 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,175,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 130,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 70,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TRTX. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TPG RE Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $11.89 on Monday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 325.25, a current ratio of 325.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $916.10 million, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.88.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a net margin of 44.66% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 218.19%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

