WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.07 Million Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,721 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $169,000. 77.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APLE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple Hospitality REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $15.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $17.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.05%.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.04 per share, with a total value of $80,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 5,642 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $94,503.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

