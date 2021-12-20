WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $136.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.72 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DLTR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

