WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Athene were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Athene by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $153,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $103,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,760 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $80.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.70. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. Athene’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

