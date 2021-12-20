WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.22 Million Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 122,544 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.07% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 41,492 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 27.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $163,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDRX opened at $18.54 on Monday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 51.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

