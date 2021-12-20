WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.24 Million Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 48.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,716 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $35,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NSC stock opened at $284.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.01 and a 200-day moving average of $266.55. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $226.09 and a fifty-two week high of $296.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSC. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.29.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

