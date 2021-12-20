WINTON GROUP Ltd Lowers Position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 20.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.51. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

Easterly Government Properties Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

