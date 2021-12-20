WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 12,677 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,677 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,781 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Mattel by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,067,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,032 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,414,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 17,731,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

MAT stock opened at $20.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.79. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

