WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 1,234 Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

In other news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $125.35 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $78.86 and a 12 month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 329.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

