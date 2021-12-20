WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 23,862 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,862 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 55.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 252,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Kroger by 7.7% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 777,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,768,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 17.4% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,196 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

KR opened at $44.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42. The Kroger Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research lifted their price target on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

