WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,490 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after acquiring an additional 915,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 28.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,426,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,369,000 after acquiring an additional 753,840 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after acquiring an additional 491,704 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter valued at $29,406,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $88.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $145.42.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $40,661.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,619 shares of company stock worth $18,419,849 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.40.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

