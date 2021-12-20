WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,564 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,512 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,564 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.08% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECPG. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 269.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 795,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,692,000 after buying an additional 579,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 38.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 708,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,057,000 after buying an additional 195,439 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,422,000 after buying an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,439,000 after buying an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Encore Capital Group by 33.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 323,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,342,000 after buying an additional 81,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ECPG opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.80.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

