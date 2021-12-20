WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 2,826 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its position in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.09% of Kforce worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFRC. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kforce by 10.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,848,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Kforce by 660.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 184,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 160,343 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,480,000. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kforce during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $73.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.16. Kforce Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.73 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.23%.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.