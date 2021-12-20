WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 3,968 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.16% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $222,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $257,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGRX stock opened at $54.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.55. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The company has a market capitalization of $701.75 million, a PE ratio of 132.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $48.98.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $39.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

