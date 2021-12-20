WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 694 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,274,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after purchasing an additional 13,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,873,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,633,000 after purchasing an additional 62,026 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 842,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,265,000 after purchasing an additional 150,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 9.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 841,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,915,000 after purchasing an additional 74,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE:SNA opened at $209.35 on Monday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $165.56 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.77%.

Snap-on declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.