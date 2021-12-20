WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 8,462 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 48.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,462 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HLT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HLT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $140.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $143.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.65. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $154.40. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,084.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.