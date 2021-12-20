WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,286 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.13% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,096,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60,594 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,204,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,936,000 after acquiring an additional 57,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,966,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 238,066 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,850,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,794,000 after acquiring an additional 531,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,844,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,679,000 after acquiring an additional 685,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $739,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $16.70 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.39 million, a PE ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.46.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

