WINTON GROUP Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cactus were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,017,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,974,000 after buying an additional 574,963 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,221,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,752,000 after buying an additional 130,443 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,292,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,886,000 after buying an additional 1,988,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,997,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 501,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after buying an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHD. Barclays raised their target price on Cactus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

WHD stock opened at $36.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $46.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $38.39.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Cactus had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Cactus’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

