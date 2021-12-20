WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.63 and last traded at $52.98. Approximately 30,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 28,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DWM. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.6% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 66,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the second quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 92,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.