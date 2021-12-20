Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Trading Down 1.5%

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.29 and last traded at $3.29. Approximately 140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Woolworths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Woolworths alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Woolworths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woolworths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.