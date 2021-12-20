Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. 110,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,335,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $745.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.59.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a net margin of 1,095.71%. The company had revenue of ($0.58) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.