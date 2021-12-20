Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded down 8.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. 110,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,335,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. The company has a market cap of $745.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.59.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 520.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Workhorse Group by 109.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. 38.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
