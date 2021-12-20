Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 20th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $11.81 billion and $271.01 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $45,620.37 or 0.99672576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00045379 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00031609 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $429.67 or 0.00938754 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 258,940 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

