X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) Stock Price Down 1.2%

X-trackers International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:HAUZ) fell 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.91 and last traded at $27.01. 65,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 57,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAUZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in X-trackers International Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,756,000.

