XIO (XIO) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 20th. One XIO coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XIO Coin Profile

XIO (XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . XIO’s official website is xio.network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

