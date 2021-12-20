XML Financial LLC Buys 644 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.10.

MCD stock opened at $261.70 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $266.89. The stock has a market cap of $195.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.90 and its 200 day moving average is $242.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.91%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.