XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 500.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,354 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.3% of XML Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 19,128 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 582,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $32,662,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 492,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after buying an additional 9,205 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $1,919,000. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VZ stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.69 and a 12 month high of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $223.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VZ shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

