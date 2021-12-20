XML Financial LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. XML Financial LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILCG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $69.51 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.41 and a one year high of $73.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day moving average of $67.84.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.