XML Financial LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 8.4% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 18.2% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 247,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 13.5% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Novartis stock opened at $85.90 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.32.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

