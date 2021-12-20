Xometry, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th

Xometry’s (NASDAQ:XMTR) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Xometry had issued 6,875,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $302,500,000 based on an initial share price of $44.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

XMTR stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.78. Xometry has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Research analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kathy Mayerhofer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $637,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $463,869,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

