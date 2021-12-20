Yacktman Asset Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.06% of Micron Technology worth $48,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MU. Amundi acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $678,800,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 214.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,689,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $993,414,000 after buying an additional 7,966,929 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 36,899,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,402,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,935,000. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $608,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.87.

Shares of MU stock opened at $82.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.40. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

