Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $12.72 Million Holdings in Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 423,000 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 6.37% of Trecora Resources worth $12,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 253,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,288 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 511,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 77,789 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

Shares of TREC opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.34. Trecora Resources has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $191.56 million, a PE ratio of -392.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $74.64 million for the quarter.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.