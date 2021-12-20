Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $21.82 Million Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 434,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,993 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.90% of Arcosa worth $21,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Arcosa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $988,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arcosa by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Arcosa by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

ACA opened at $49.86 on Monday. Arcosa, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $68.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $559.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

