Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $54.69 Million Stock Position in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 625,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.55% of FirstCash worth $54,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,571 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in FirstCash by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstCash alerts:

FCFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $63.79 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.49. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.84.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstCash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.