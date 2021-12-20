Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 11,500 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Yacktman Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,193,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,500 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.14% of Corning worth $43,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Corning’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.92.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

