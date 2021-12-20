Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 71,074 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Yacktman Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,205,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,074 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.94% of GrafTech International worth $53,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 45,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 71,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GrafTech International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

EAF opened at $11.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.01.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 215.13% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $347.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

In other news, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $588,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Marc Germain acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

