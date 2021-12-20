Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 9,200 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $84,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,079 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 34,813,980 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,978,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,883,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $48.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.