Ycash (YEC) Trading Down 39.7% This Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Ycash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000699 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $3.91 million and approximately $29,691.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 39.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00333413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00131398 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00087293 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000123 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003419 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. It was first traded on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,917,150 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

