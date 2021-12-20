Yellow Road (ROAD) Trading Down 18.8% Over Last Week

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 20th. In the last week, Yellow Road has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Yellow Road has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $37,624.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yellow Road coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00050754 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,905.72 or 0.08306963 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,013.35 or 0.99991352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00073649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,575,836 coins and its circulating supply is 2,984,281 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

